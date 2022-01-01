LeRoy Kelln

LeRoy (Lee) Kelln, age 87, of Lynden left the confines of his earthly body Tuesday, Jan. 4 and joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven.

He was born in Shattuck, Oklahoma to parents Gottfred and Mary (Bay) Kelln. He will be laid to rest at Enterprise Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 with a 3 p.m. celebration of life to follow at Hope Lutheran Church, 900 E. Grover St., Lynden.

To view a more complete obituary and share your thoughts and memories of Lee, please log onto www.sigsfunealservices.com.

Family suggests memorials be made to Hope Lutheran Church.