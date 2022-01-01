Letters to the Editor — Feb. 2, 2022

Kindness, compassion found in community Editor, It was inspiring to see the kindness and compassion found at the heart of our community in quickly responding to the recent flood victims with generous aid. An all-encompassing word – community. Contributing to this effort, Assistance League of Bellingham’s member volunteers responded by donating 132 new books to…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in