Letters to the editor: Oct. 9, 2024

Letter: Together, America prospers Editor, At USDA Rural Development, we are committed to expanding opportunities and investments in rural and Indigenous communities across Washington State. For example, we recently awarded grants to two business owners in Whatcom County through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to support a clean energy project. This investment will help:…
