Letters to the editor: Sept. 25, 2024

Letter: Ranked choice voting Editor, Interest in voting reform, especially ranked choice voting (RCV), has been increasing in recent years. A growing number of jurisdictions nationwide and from local to federal have replaced existing winner-take-all (plurality) voting with variations of RCV. Although RCV is not a hot-button political issue, its positive long-term impact on our…
