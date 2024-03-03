Lillian E. Hettich

Lillian Elizabeth (Reichert) Hettich passed away, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at the age of 92.

She lived for the last 20 years in Lynden and called it home.

Lillian was born in New Jersey and raised her family there. She also lived in Pennsylvania, California, Oregon and Washington.

She is survived by her children, Diane (Richard) Ward, and Charlene (Gary) Starks; three grandchil-dren Joshua Starks, Caitlyn (London) Starbuck-Ward and Casey Ward; and one great-grandchild Jahnica Starks; sister Nancy Sawyer; and her nieces and nephews. She loved each of them with all her heart.

Lillian always looked forward to seeing her departed family again in heaven: her husband Charles Hettich; parents Joseph and beloved mother Mary Reichert; sister Eleanor Foedisch; and many aunts, uncles, and in-laws. Lillian kept all these people’s memories alive for the family with her wonderful stories.

In addition to being a homemaker and caring mother- she was a Sunday school teacher, worked as a secretary for a high school in New Jersey and later owned her own business in Bandon, Oregon. Lillian enjoyed traveling, teaching line-dance, playing scrabble and bridge (she loved her bridge friends).

Lillian was a perfectionist in anything she got involved with, she was a good friend to people she met, supportive, encouraging, and loving with just the right amount of grit and spice. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all.

A graveside service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the cancer society of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.