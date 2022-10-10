Linda Anderson

Linda Lou Anderson, born Aug. 3, 1953, died July 3, 2022, was a loving mom, aunt, and sister.

Linda leaves behind a husband (Edward Anderson) and one living sibling (Rochelle Kelley) and son (Elmer Anderson) and lots of loving family that loved her unconditionally. Linda passed away in her sleep at the ocean peacefully. She was loved by everyone she interacted with. Linda will be missed dearly.

Linda was preceded in death by her dad and mom, Elmer and Evelyn Millsap and brother Charles Millsap.

Gravesite service at Enterprise Cemetery Ferndale at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.