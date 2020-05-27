Linda Lou York passed away at her home in Ferndale on May 18, 2020. Born in Bellingham, she was the youngest of John and Freda Wynne’s 14 children.

Linda was an incredibly loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend to all who met her. She had an amazing ability to make everyone feel important — because to her, you were. Pure selfless love is what she showed to everyone she met. Linda was a generous person who always gave with a happy heart. She never wanted to draw attention to herself for the kindness she showed others. She surely had the gift of mercy, and putting others first was her sincere joy.

Loving her many amazing grandchildren was one of her greatest joys in life! The bonds she made with them will last a lifetime. They could talk to her about anything that was on their heart and she had a magical way of making everything better. That is what she did. She always made everything better. She never went a day without praying for each of her children and grandchildren by name. She was the priceless centerpiece of our family.

Linda married her beloved husband Ron York in 1985. Together they joined their lives with their children, Linda four and Ron three, and united them as one large family. Linda had a gift for building relationships between people and seemed to masterfully orchestrate merging the two families. Much to her credit, all seven children genuinely love, respect and are thankful for each other. As their children grew and began their own families, Linda started what turned out to be a cherished family tradition. On the first Sunday of the month, she would host a Thanksgiving-sized meal for the entire family on one condition — that the kids were rarely allowed to bring anything. It was an open invitation that each family almost always showed up for. She prepared as many favorite dishes as she could find room for on the kitchen counter. Her first-Sunday-of-the-month tradition was such a blessing. When life would get busy, it always brought us all together. We look forward to carrying on this tradition.

She loved her family and enjoyed feeding as many people as she could. If Linda was around, no one was hungry. Her incredible dishes would be whipped up in moments while she visited and then she’d send them home with “to go” boxes too! If someone mentioned they had a favorite treat, we laughed because we knew from that moment forward, she would keep a secret stash on hand just for them.

Linda retired in 2014 after working for Matrix Services at the BP Cherry Point Refinery for 29 years. She didn’t slow down after retirement. In fact, she did the opposite. Linda began walking five miles a day with loved ones. She opened the Checkered Apron in Ferndale, serving baked goods and local ice cream. She enjoyed bringing gifts to sell at the shop from all around the world. She also began to devote more time to giving of her time and talents. She volunteered at many different places, including teaching Children’s Church, Mount Baker Theatre, Red Cross, Old Settlers Association, Assistance League and Operation School Bell. She found great happiness in serving others.

Together, Ron and Linda’s love grew stronger each year, always putting the other first and continually growing in love and faith. We are so thankful to see that our Mom had the love story she deserved.

Linda is survived by: children John III and Yvonne VanDalen, Mandy Knutson and Mike Hinson, Sara Joy and Kyle Spreckelmeyer, Rachael VanDalen, Jake and Nicole York, Jenifer and Jason Huguenin, Jason and Erin York; grandchildren Lindsey and Stephen Leddy, Brooke VanDalen and fiancé Ben Ahlin, John VanDalen IV, Timmy VanDalen, Mason Knutson, Baker Spreckelmeyer, Nixon Spreckelmeyer, Mekayla York, Dakota York, Brayden York, Andrew Huguenin, Katelyn Huguenin, Cameron Huguenin, Brooklyn Huguenin, Parker York, James Hinson, Jolie Hinson; brothers and sisters Pat Miller, Jean Bowers, Phyllis Solvang, Carol and Robin Whipple, Jim and Rayella Wynne, Cory Wynne, Connie DeBoer, Joan and Jerry Sandman, Judy Mork, Ben and Bonnie Wynne, and Paul McPherson.

Linda was preceded in death by: parents John and Freda Wynne; siblings baby John Wynne, Bud Wynne, Walt Wynne and Mable McPherson.

We will forever feel this tremendous loss for her. We will try our best to fill the heartache with the years of unconditional love and memories she gave us. What a precious and remarkable wife, mother, sister and friend she was! We rejoice that she is with the Lord and is waiting to greet us all in Heaven. She told us she would be waiting for each of us.

Due to COVID-19, we will not be able to have the memorial service she deserves. In respect to the current situation, sadly only the immediate family of her children and grandchildren will be allowed to attend the private graveside service on Thursday, May 28.

We invite all extended family and friends to join in by driving their vehicles past the gravesite. Once the graveside service concludes at 2:30 p.m., the immediate family will stand near the edge of the road to appreciate your show of love and support. We envision this to be like a parade of people staying in their vehicles with windows rolled down. We would love to see even just a glimpse of you and a wave. We will be close enough to the road to hear you. Staff will direct vehicles to slowly drive to where the immediate family will be waiting. With a heavy heart, we must ask you to remain in your vehicles and do not stop during this procession time. Please arrive in your vehicles at 2:30 p.m.

If you wish to mail cards of condolences to the family, please do so via U.S. Postal Service or, if you prefer, you may share them at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.