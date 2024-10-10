On Saturday, July 27, 2024, Linferd Joel Goertz was called to his Heavenly reward by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He exited this life with the joy of being once again united with his “good wife” of nearly 65 years, Pearl.

Linferd was born Oct. 21, 1929 in a rural area of Kansas near, the town of Hillsboro. Country living, the Depression, and the Dust Bowl events of his upbringing forever impressed upon him the values of hard work, stewardship, thrift, being stoic and offering help when able.

Never the grumbling type, Linferd found joy in work on the farm, and trapping on the local creeks for extra money.

As a young man, his sister Louise suggested he go and introduce himself to the cute young lady working at the Five and Dime in the nearby town of Gossell. Linferd worked up his courage and that began a lifelong romance together. After spending some time in Colorado Springs, where they both worked at a mental hospital, they returned to Kansas. With the birth of their first son Jeff in 1954, they decided to permanently head west. They took up residence in Moses Lake, WA where Linferd worked in the wheat fields.

Another son, Kevin, became the newest addition in 1956. Still feeling the pull of the Pacific Northwest, they wound up in Whatcom County. Their third son, Terrell, was added in 1962.

Linferd worked in a lumber mill for some time, but the pull of the farm never left his system. In 1959, Lin and Pearl bought property on the Woodlyn Road which became the family home for 43 years. Eventually their farm evolved into a fairly elaborate operation with 10,000 chickens which involved the whole family. Farming was (and is) a challenging life. Working seven days a week is not always rewarded financially and in 1962 Linferd started working for Darigold in Lynden. For the next several years and decades, he raised his family, worked his farm and diligently labored proudly for Darigold (30 years) and retired in 1992. During their retirement, they enjoyed traveling to many places with their 5th wheel and also took many trips with Tulip Tours all over North America and Europe. In 2002, they moved from the family farm to Lynden into a brand-new home, just down the road from the Darigold Plant where Dad had served as shipping clerk for so many years. After Mom’s passing, Dad lived and took care of their home in Lynden until he joined the wonderful retirement community of Meadow Greens in January 2018. He eventually moved into an assisted living room in October 2021. As his health declined, he moved into Silverado Memory care in October 2022. With the wonderful care he received from the loving caregivers, he always had a smile and was happy to see visitors. He was a favorite of the staff because of his sweet, gentle personality. The staff always had wint-o-green lifesavers in their offices for LG that he would come find on a daily basis.

Farmer, laborer, gardener, carpenter, electrician, plumber … no project seemed beyond his ability to grasp or complete. His primary drivers were his faith and to be a provider for his family, two endeavors he performed in outstanding fashion. His three children recognize the relentless work of their Father to leave them in a better condition from whence he came. His disciplined tithing for decades, service for many years as the Treasurer of the Glendale Mennonite Church, and later as a devoted member of the Good News Fellowship Church, will be missed.

Linferd was preceded by his good wife Pearl in 2016 and sisters Elda and Louise. He is survived by his sons Jeff and wife Larissa, Kevin and wife Kim, Terrell and wife Colleen, grandchildren Jake and wife Rachel, Josh and wife Yaprak, Sean, Rachel, Tetiana and husband Andy, Anastasiya and great grandchildren Jayden, Mason, and Daneel.

“…’Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your Master’s happiness.’”

Matthew 25:21

A service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Good News Fellowship Church at 1252 W. Axton Road. If you wish to make a donation, please send to the Light House Mission in Bellingham.

