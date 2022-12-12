Lise Vande Kamp, age 86, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 11 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham.

Lise was born March 5, 1936 in Kolding, Denmark to parents Otto and Christiane (Bech) Clausen. In the early 1950s, the Clausen family immigrated to British Columbia, Canada where Lise attended school and began working for a bank.

On Nov. 11, 1961, Lise married John Vande Kamp at First Reformed Church and together they owned and operated Whatcom Saw and Supply, Inc. in Bellingham for 37 years.

Lise is remembered as a gracious and generous hostess. The food spreads she prepared were large, intricate and delicious.

As a member of First Reformed Church, Lise shared her passion for hospitality by volunteering at church events and participating in women’s groups for many years.

Lise’s other hobbies included knitting, crocheting, and reading everything from the daily news to romance novels.

Lise also delighted in attending and watching her grandkids’ activities and celebrations.

After John’s retirement, the couple enjoyed traveling throughout Alaska, to Branson, Mo. and spending their winters in Arizona.

Lise is survived and will be missed by her daughter, Lori Emert and her children Jason (Kathleen) and Lindsey (Darrell) Bradshaw; son, Larry Vande Kamp and his children Katie and Kevin; daughter, Sharon (Terry) Engels and their children Lesha, Johnathan and Dana (Amy); brother, Per (Joey) Clausen; sisters-in-law Leigh Vande Kamp, Judy (Roger) Humphreys and Betty Vande Kamp; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lise is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John; daughter-in-law Gena Vande Kamp; brothers John (Thelma) Clausen and Ib Clausen; brothers-in-law Roger Vande Kamp, Harold Vande Kamp and Kenneth (Judy) Vande Kamp; and sisters-in-law Nell Hagin and Kay Springer.

A burial service will be held at Monumenta Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 1:15 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service and reception at First Reformed Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lighthouse Mission, P.O. Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227.

