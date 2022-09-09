Lloyd Brumbaugh

Lloyd Allan Brumbaugh of Lynden passed away on Sept. 5. He was 93.

Lloyd was born on November 15, 1928, in Shelton, WA to Royal and Florence Brumbaugh and had one sister, Eleanor Lindsay.

Lloyd graduated from Irene S. Reed High School in Shelton and from Washington State University with a B.S. degree in agronomy.

Military service included enlisted National Guard duty as a squadron leader.

Lloyd was commissioned as a lieutenant and saw active duty in the Korean War as a combat engineer platoon leader.

Lloyd received a Bronze Star for his Korean service. He completed his reserve duty as a captain.

Lloyd attended several reunions and kept in contact with others from his platoon in Korea.

Upon returning from Korea, he married Rhoda Gerde of Portland, Ore. in 1955.

Lloyd enjoyed 59 years of marriage before Rhoda passed away in 2014.

Lloyd enjoyed his work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a loan officer working with farmers.

He began this job in Port Angeles where his three children were born.

In 1970, Lloyd was transferred to Lynden as the assistant county supervisor.

Lloyd enjoyed a long and fulfilling retirement. He was a lifelong Lutheran, enjoyed backpacking, fishing, gardening and traveled many places around the world.

Lloyd was actively involved in Hope Lutheran Church, the Lynden Pioneer Museum, Friends of the Lynden Library and the Lynden YMCA.

Lloyd’s kindness and sense of humor will be greatly missed by his children: David (Bonnie) Brumbaugh, Mark (Lauren) Brumbaugh and Janet (Gary) Beanblossom.

Lloyd had five grandchildren: Ryan Beanblossom, Erin Beanblossom Mensing, Sean Beanblossom, Kellen Brumbaugh and Allison Brumbaugh Prater, and his five great-grandchildren: Treyson, Emma and Levi Beanblossom and Sunshine and Juniper Mensing. Lloyd adored them all.

A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 900 E. Grover St., Lynden at 3 p.m. Sept. 27.

Memorials may also be made to the church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home in Lynden.