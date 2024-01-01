Local K9 teams become fentanyl-detection certified

BELLINGHAM — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department’s K9 units are among the first in the state to receive certification for fentanyl detection under the new standards set by Washington State House Bill 1635 (2024). According to a Sept. 20 press release from Deb Slater, public information officer with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office,…
