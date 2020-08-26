Localized testing begins; appointments necessary

Several sites are early each week; Lynden’s are Friday at Bender Fields, Sikh Temple WHATCOM — Community by community, general testing for COVID-19 gets under way this week. The Whatcom County Health Department, in cooperation with Whatcom Unified Command, developed the plan for mobile, low-barrier testing for COVID-19 and did a trial run in Bellingham…
