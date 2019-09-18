Lois Edwards

Lois Irene Stanton (Edwards), age 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2019, with her loving family by her side at Spring Creek Center in Bellingham.

Born March 19, 1929, in Boise, Idaho, to Walter and Hazel Stanton, Lois lived most of her life in Ferndale and Bellingham. At age 16, she left Ferndale with her cousin Vye, sister Bernice and family to be a missionary/teacher in Bogotá, Columbia, while also studying at the University of Bogotá. She left Bogotá during a political uprising and relocated to Cuba in the early 1950s to run an orphanage. Fearing political unrest in Cuba, Lois returned to Bellingham and graduated from Western Washington University with a BA degree in education.

Lois taught Spanish and coached drama at Blaine High School for 30 years. Many of her students remember her fondly for her sense of humor and quick wit.

“Aunt Lo” loved good food and was a terrific cook. Her homemade rolls and raspberry jam were always a hit at family meals. Teasing and laughing came second nature to her.

Lois was married to Lloyd Edwards for over 50 years. They adored their pugs, especially her little Lulu.

Surviving Lois is her nephew Ronald Weden; niece Judith Weden; great-nephews Eric Weden, Brady Rowe and Ed Rowe; and great-niece Stephanie Weden; along with extended family and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held in Greenacres Memorial Park of Ferndale at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.