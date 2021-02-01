Lon Clinton White of Custer passed away on Nov. 3 at Sacred Heart Providence Hospital in Spokane after a fall resulting in a severe head injury. He was surrounded by family and love during his final days.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1942 to Willis and Myrtle (Figenshaw) White in Bellingham.

He is survived by his wife Mary (VanderPol) of the family home; daughters Lori (Paul) of Duvall; Lonna (Jesse) of Minneapolis, MN. Grandchildren Ashley (Brandon), Dallas (Tiffany), Dylon (Sara), Nik, Zak (Daniela), Jace and brother Gaylen of Williams Lake, BC. Five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. Preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Lon was a lifelong resident of Whatcom County, grew up and went to school in Lynden.

After a short stint with miscellaneous jobs, became a career long truck driver, with Puget Sound Truck Lines and retiring from Sound Beverage of Bellingham in 2002. He still missed his driving days.

Lon LOVED his family and friends. Affectionately known as the Mayor of Custer. He filled his retirement years on the property he loved on Custer School Road cutting wood, working with his tractor and excavator, taking care of dogs and supervising the gardener.

One of his favorite pastimes was sitting by a bonfire, playing his guitar. Venturing out to go to the post office, stop in at the local office and Seahawk Sundays at the Wheelhouse in Blaine.

Lon had a tremendous love of animals, fostering dogs for NW Samoyed Rescue and others. He was a notorious failure at dog rescue foster. Once they made it into Lon’s heart, they had a forever home.

He did it his way.

Please share your stories and memories and send to: White Family, PO Box 153, Custer, WA 98240.

We will share them at the celebration of his life on Aug. 6, 2022, which would have been his 80th birthday.

Tributes to Lon White:

• Providence Health Care Foundation, https://give.providence.org/ewash, 101 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204;

• Northwest Samoyed Rescue, 3646 143rd Ave. East, Tenino, WA 98589-9607.