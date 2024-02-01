Loneta Joan “Jo” (Hoff) Carter was born on Jan. 9, 1930 to Charles and Ruth (Troxel) Hoff in Omaha, Nebraska. Her Lord called her home on Oct. 31, 2024. The oldest of three children, she lived in Omaha until attending college at the University of Nebraska. There she met Glenn Carter of Silver Creek, NE.

After her graduation in 1952, they married and lived in Bismarck, ND and then Endicott, NY, where their first daughter was born. In 1955, the Carters moved back to Nebraska, where two more daughters were born. Jo and Glenn lived in Columbus for 40 years.

During her time as a busy mother of three, Jo was also active in the Federated Church and then Highland Park EV-Free Church, where she taught Sunday school and Bible studies.

She was a 4-H leader, chairman of the Red Cross hospital volunteers, an officer in PEO, volunteered with the bloodmobile, the National Engineers Auxiliary, Junior Great Books, her local election board, state and national family camps.

After Glenn and Jo retired, one of their greatest joys was volunteering with Wycliffe Bible Translators at the JAARS base in North Carolina, where they traveled each winter for 27 years. After moving to Washington to be near grandchildren, they lived 14 years in Lynden, followed by 17 years at the Warm Beach community in Stanwood.

Jo’s favorite activities included entertaining guests, organizing family reunions, planning treasure hunts, hosting tea parties, teaching etiquette, making photo albums, and creating birthday cards. She especially enjoyed card games, which she continued to play well into her 94th year.

Her most precious treasures were her children and grandchildren, in whom she invested much of her life.

She will be remembered as a tireless hostess, extensive traveler, and prayer warrior for countless missionaries, friends, and family members.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband Glenn of 68 years and her sister, Jane McVicker, of Lincoln, NE.

She is survived by her brother, Paul Hoff (Jo), of Seward, NE, her three daughters: Chris (Brad) Day of Bellingham, Sue (Mark) Johnson of Seattle, and Kathy (Neil) Harmsworth of Anacortes; 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec 7, 2024, at Warm Beach Free Methodist Church with Pastor Charlie Tarrell officiating.

Funeral arrangements provided by Whatcom Cremation and Funeral.