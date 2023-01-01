Louis “Louie” (Punk) Millay passed away in Bellingham, born in Lynden to parents Fred and Estella Millay (deceased) and raised on the farm in Everson with brothers Fred (Bob) and Darrell, both deceased.

Louie worked for Metzger House Moving before driving a log truck for a few local log trucking companies then buying his own truck and starting Millay Trucking.

Louie was a member of the Antique Automobile Restores Club and Hopewell Grange.

Louie’s wife Patricia and son Jim proceeded him in death. He is survived by two sisters-in-law, Beverly and Joan, children Irene, Jordan, Scott, Dorene, and Leeroy, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Deming Logging Show P.O. Box 837, Deming, WA. 98244.

Funeral arrangements by the Neptune Society.