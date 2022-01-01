Louisa Haveman went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 23, home with her family close.

Louisa was born Aug. 19, 1940 in Zevenhuizen, The Netherlands to parents Nicolas and Cornelia (Vander Horst) Honcoop.

Louisa attended school through the eighth grade, earned her GED, and then completed bookkeeping courses.

Louisa married Ken Haveman on May 18, 1962 in Lynden.

Louisa was a lifelong bookkeeper; working at Peoples Bank before she was married, then Lynden Christian Schools, soon after for Larson Gross as well as having her own personal clients. She also owned Three Corners Art in Delft Square.

In Louisa’s spare time she enjoyed evening walks and birdwatching. She loved singing old-time hymns and tapping her foot to the music. Louisa could be found tending to her tulips, roses, and lilacs. She spent every fall canning with her daughter Marlae.

Louisa and Ken were members of First Christian Reformed Church.

She is preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.

Louisa is survived by her husband of 59 years Ken, son Douglas (Lisa) Haveman and their children Greg (Tessa) Haveman and Stephanie (Kadir Perez); daughter Marlae (James Buss) and their children Timothy Buss, Brittnay (Matthew Olin) and their children Alek and Emelia, Angela Buss, and Kevin (Lydia) Buss and their son Asher; son Michael (Patti) Haveman and their children Zachary (Sara) Haveman and Kathrine Haveman, and daughter Cynthia (Larry Arbour); sisters Nellie Voskuilen and Marie Tjoelker.

A graveside service will be at noon Friday, Jan. 28 in Monumenta Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.

Memorials may be sent to First Christian Reformed Church’s Benevolent Fund.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.