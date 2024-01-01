Lummi Nation statement on Makah Tribe treaty rights 

BELLINGHAM — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently approved a waiver of the Marine Mammal Protection Act that allows the Makah Tribe to resume a treaty-protected right to hunt gray whales. Lummi Nation Chairman Anthony Hillaire issued the following statement about the waiver. “As the People of the Northern Straits, Lummis have for…
