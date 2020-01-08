Lyle Isert

Lyle V. Isert, age 92, passed away quietly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home in Burlington. Lyle was known for his very strong faith and unending love for his wife Elvena. He loved to be on the go, from getting together with friends for coffee to family potlucks and reunions.

Lyle was born Oct. 21, 1927, in Islay, Alberta, Canada, to parents William and Gudrun (Gunderson) Isert. He graduated from Meridian High School in Whatcom County. Soon after, he married the love of his life, Elvena Fuscher, at Laurel Baptist Church. Together they raised three children.

Lyle received his certification from the State of Washington as an educational instructor at the Bellingham Vocational Technical School teaching mechanics and trailer repair. For many years he was a commercial fisherman.

Lyle had many hobbies. As a young man he was a well-known race car driver. In later years Lyle enjoyed watching NASCAR, along with RV camping, golf, lake fishing and wintering in California. He had a fascination with aviation and earned his pilot’s license.

Lyle was preceded in death by his dear wife, Elvena. They were married 72 years.

Lyle is survived by: three daughters, Janet Peterson (John) of Casper, Wyoming, Candis O’Neil (Darby) of Ferndale, and Patti Jo Mower (Dave) of Sequim; grandchildren Brad, Greg, Liesa and Matt; great-grandchildren Ben, Hunter, Austin, Jacob and Tyler; and great-great-grandchildren Amelia and Elizabeth. He will be greatly missed by siblings Carolyn Rustand, Joyce Kieviet and Dahl Trapeur; special friend and first cousin Ole Gunderson; nephew Dale Kieveit; and many other first cousins, relatives, friends and others.

You are invited to join family and friends for noon visitation at Gillies Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service at Gillies. Burial will be at Ten Mile Cemetery at about 1:45, followed by a 2 p.m. reception back at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.