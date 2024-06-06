Lyndal Clyde Stacey of Blaine passed away Monday, the Tenth Day of June 2024 in Bellingham, surrounded by his daughters. Lyndal was born on Oct. 27, 1944, in Calico Rock, Arkansas to Clarence and Allene Stacey. He grew up with his four brothers and four sisters. The family moved to Washington when he was a child, where they settled in Lynden.

Lyndal graduated from Lynden High School in 1962. After high school, he volunteered to serve his country in the United States Army, where he proudly served his county, with an admirable amount of time deployed to Vietnam during the height of the Vietnam War.

After his time in the military, he spent years working at the Georgia Pacific plant in Bellingham.

After retiring from GP, he went on to drive for Valley Hay Transport, eventually buying his own tractor and trailer hauling hay, and other goods throughout the western part of the country. Lyndal’s final work calling was to invest in his own company, Crown Enterprises.

Here he provided many wrecker, and roadside services, after 11 years, he decided it was time to shut it all down and enjoy a life of relaxation at his home with his wife Shirley whom he married in 1996. They spent their remaining time together relaxing at home, and they also enjoyed the occasional night out at the local casinos.

Lyndal was a great role model for his entire family, he raised his children well, he was a very hard worker, he was a very generous man who was willing to step up and help at every opportunity, he was a very humble, driven, firm, yet kind man who will always be remembered in the brightest light.

Lyndal was an exceptional grandparent as well as great-grandparent.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence, and Allene, his brothers Glenn, Junior, and Robert. His sisters Bonnie, Hazel, Virgina, and Freda, as well as his daughter Tami, and his grandson Sean. He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughters Angi, Shelli, and Sandra, step-daughter Sheryl, as well as 11 of his grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a public graveside memorial on June 27, 2024, 2 p.m. at Moles Greenacres. 5700 Northwest Ave, Ferndale. Any and all who knew Lyndal are welcome to attend and share memories.