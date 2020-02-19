Lynn Megard

It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Lynn Michael Megard, born May 19, 1943, who passed away suddenly on Feb. 7, 2020.

He is survived by the love of his life, Janet Megard; children Pat Wilson and Kimi Lucas, Steve and Cathy Wilson, Lisa Megard and Jack Gerity, Korinne and Anthony Garrison, Cindy and Dave Radden, Dominic and Teresa Alexander; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister Deanna Parkhurst and brother Gene Megard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Dagne Megard, and great-grandson Grady Thomas.

A celebration of life will follow in the spring/summer 2020, details to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Whatcom Humane Society or Pasados Safe Haven.

