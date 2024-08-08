Marcé Marie Brennan (Fox) passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 at the age of 73 after a battle with a combination of diagnoses including Corticolbaal Syndrome with Alzheimer’s and fractures of the sacrum caused by Myeloma. She was born Oct. 5, 1950 in Port Angeles and attended Port Angeles High School, a member of the class of ‘68. She went to WWU where she met her husband Terry and graduated with a degree in English literature in 1972. Marcé and Terry were married in 1970, moved to Kent in 1974 then returned to Bellingham in 1977 and later moved to Lynden in 1985.

Marcé grew up in Port Angeles and is the daughter of Bob and Gladys Fox and sister to Jim Fox, all now deceased. She is the mother to two children: Kyle and Katy Hooper (Pauley). Marcé worked at many positions while raising a family including retail positions at The Bon Marché, Macy’s, Lerner’s and Hallmark. She also worked for KLYN Lynden, The Gift Winkle, and Grandiflora and a number of years for St Luke’s Hospital and later St. Joseph Hospital in a variety of positions. Her most enjoyable employment was being a leadership trainer for the CoffeeBreak Ministry with her responsibility being the Western USA region. She also was an avid long distance runner.

Marcé and Terry came to know the Lord in spring 1978. From that time on Marcé became prominently involved in evangelistic ministries at Bellingham Christian Reformed Church and later at Sonlight Community Church. She led many Bible studies and small groups and particularly is remembered for her passion for prayer. Marcé loved music, being a hostess and gathering people together for fun. She described herself on her voicemail as a party planner. Her elegant and fun dinner parties became her trademark.

Marcé and Terry have been members of Cornwall Church in Bellingham for the last 16 years and before that many years at Sonlight CRC and Bellingham CRC.

She is survived by her husband Terry, son Kyle and spouse Beth, grandsons Patrick, Mac and Murphy in Bloomington, IL, and granddaughter Josey Pauley of Bellingham.

Memorials may be given to New Way Ministries of Lynden and Whatcom Hospice.

Marce’s graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at Lynden Cemetery followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at Cornwall Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.