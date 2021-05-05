Marcia Verduin

Marcia Lynn Verduin, of Bellingham, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

She was 75, born in Lynden to Leoda (Young) and Frank Verduin. Marcia graduated from Lynden High School and served in the U.S. Army where she was trained as a surgical assistant. Her favorite sport was slowpitch softball. Marcia trained umpires and for years she umpired for all Whatcom County school districts and several Whatcom recreational leagues and was the treasurer of the Whatcom County Umpire Association. Marcia was currently working for Unity HR accounting services where she had worked for over 20 years. She was active helping her brother Noel showing his ponies, the Crazy 8s, at fairs. Marcia had a silent but witty sense of humor.

Marcia was preceded in death by her brother Raymond Verduin and her longtime partner Sandy.

She is survived by her siblings, Noel (Dennis) Verduin, Victoria (Ron) Smith, Diane Frauenholtz, and Lee Verduin; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, co-workers and many friends.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

You may share your memories of Marcia at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.