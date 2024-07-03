Margaret Ann Hanowell

Jan. 2, 1942-July 3, 2024

Margaret Ann Hanowell, age 82, peacefully passed away on July 3, 2024.

Margaret Ann Hanowell was born on Jan. 2 1942 in Abbotsford, B.C. to Walter and Marge (Baird) Harvey. She married her late husband, Robert James Hanowell on April 28 1961. Together they raised three kids, Tammy, Tim and Laurie.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Marge Harvey, father- and mother-in-law Charlie and Rosalie Hanowell, brother Drew Harvey, daughter Laurie Hanowell and granddaughter Hayley Hanowell and her husband Bob Hanowell of 57 years.

She is survived by her daughter Tammy Johnson (Brad), son Tim Hanowell (Rhonda). Grandchildren Blake (Lauren) Lootens, Brooke Lootens (Omar Cosina), Torry (Jayleen) Johnson, Chelsea (Patrick) Hilmoe, Jennifer Hanowell, and Leann (Ben) Van Dyken. Great-Grandchildren Liam, Rylee, and Layla Lootens, Avery Lootens-Corn, Phayden Johnson, Emma and Hudson Pemberton (Hanowell), Khloe and Lexi Van Dyken. Also, brothers Don (Sheila) and Jim (Marilyn) Harvey, sister-in-law Sheila Gassen.

Ann dedicated many years working as a cook and bartender at local businesses, Bromley’s for 25 years and for Paul and Greta Stone for five years. She retired from the U.S. Post Office after 15 years.

Ann had a deep love for her family and took great joy in watching all three generations play sports. Ann had a passion for books, enjoyed playing games, particularly cribbage. Ann was an avid bowler for many years, a member of the red hat ladies, enjoyed traveling and being there for her family and friends.

Ann’s presence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her memory will forever remain in our hearts.

Ann’s graveside service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nooksack Cemetery followed by a reception at Christ Fellowship in Everson.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.