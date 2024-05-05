Margaret Anne Aalpoel entered the peace of God on Thursday, May 2, 2024. She was born Margaret Anne Henry in Lytton B.C., Canada to Martin and Rose Henry on July 3, 1945.

She grew up in Lytton, B.C. She attended residential school and worked as children’s supervisor for many years. She moved to Lynden in early 1960s where she met the love of her life, Fred Aalpoel, in 1961. Her favorite childhood memory was living on the 14 Mile Ranch.

Margaret was a homemaker, foster parent to 10-plus children, and caregiver to her daughter Lori. She created and maintained a strong, loving, safe family environment. Family was everything to Margaret. Her home is where all the neighborhood kids loved to play even with a few Sundays of baseball out in the cow pasture. All the kids called her grandma.

Margaret’s Christian faith was very important to her. She attended Wiser Lake Chapel. She made sure every Sunday was the traditional family dinner with shake-n-bake chicken. Anyone was invited.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Rose Henry, husband, Fred Aalpoel, and brothers Art, Ramsay, Sam and sister Ruby.

Margaret is survived by her loving family, brothers Simon (Sally) Aleck, Riley (Kate) Aleck, Ralph Aleck, Ken Henry; children Lori Aalpoel, Diane “Annie” Hansen (Scott), Karl (Tanya) Aalpoel, Derk Aalpoel Sr.; beloved grandchildren, Ryan Aalpoel, Joshua Aalpoel, Kayla Aalpoel, Ava Hansen, Bradley Hansen, Derk Aalpoel Jr (Abbey Kingdon-Smith), Steven Aalpoel, and Dana Aalpoel; and great-grandchildren, Skyla Aalpoel and Ryland Aalpoel.

The family wishes to thank the Christian Health Care Center and Whatcom Hospice for such amazing and loving care of the last few weeks of her life. The graveside service will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. in Monumenta Cemetery, Lynden, followed by a memorial service at Wiser Lake Chapel at 2 p.m., with refreshments following.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.