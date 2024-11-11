Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever. ~Psalm 23:6

With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother, Margaret “Midge” Timmer, on Nov. 5, 2024. Midge was born on July 13, 1932, to Art and Martha (Houg) Oordt. She was a life-long resident of Lynden, attended Lynden Christian School and married Garris Timmer in 1951.

They raised their family of five daughters in Lynden, all of them attending Lynden Christian School and Bethel Christian Reformed Church. She and Garris enjoyed traveling and spending time in the company of good friends.

Midge worked for her brother-in-law, Harold Kooy, at the IGA Foodliner for many years. She then became a businesswoman, owning and operating the Kids Kaboose, a children’s clothing store, in Lynden’s Fairway Center for several years until her retirement.

Her life was marked by kindness, generosity, and her unwavering love and devotion to family.

Midge enjoyed a well-kept home, making puzzles, playing the piano and organ, and Sudoku. She treasured moments with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We all feel blessed by her love and influence in our lives.

She is preceded in death by her husband Garris, brother Herm Oordt, sister Sarah and her husband Harold Kooy, and son-in-law Ken Ozinga. She will be greatly missed by her children Judy Ozinga, Susan Jones, Pat (Gary) Lanning, Cher (Randy) Weg, and Marlae (David) Schnare, 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Jackie Oordt and her many nieces and nephews.

A family-only graveside service was held at the Monumenta Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. From noon-2 p.m., friends and acquaintances are invited to drop in at an open house at Bethel CRC and express condolences to the family. A light lunch will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor and memory to the Lynden Christian School 417 Lyncs Dr. Lynden, WA 98264.

The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Meadow Greens and Whatcom Hospice for their loving and tender care of our mom and family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Service.