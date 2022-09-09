Margaret Moles passed away peacefully in her Ferndale home Aug. 26 at the age of 95.

She was born in Canada on Oct. 6, 1926.

Margaret was an incredible lady who enjoyed a full life of adventure.

She became a US citizen at a young age and during her life, she travelled to many states and Canada exploring and visiting special friends and relatives.

Margaret had a wonderful career working at St. Joseph’s hospital in housekeeping. After her retirement, Margaret truly enjoyed being a part of the senior center in Ferndale where she played in the bocce ball tournaments, played pool, did the stretch classes, went on many hiking trips, and had good conversation lunches with her friends.

Margaret was also on a bowling team for many years and travelled to play in tournaments across Washington and Nevada.

Margaret was the mother of three children, grandma to four and great-grandma to eight.

Family time was special to Margaret, especially spending time with her brother and sister and their families in Canada.

Margaret lived a full life and was an inspiration to others because of her choice to stay fit and active and always knowing the right vitamins to take. She was amazing.

Margaret will be truly missed by many.

So, when you are out enjoying the great outdoors or playing a game you love, think of Margaret and her spirit will be with you.