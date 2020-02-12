Margaret Van Soest graduated into glory on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was a faithful servant and beloved by her family.

Margaret was born on Nov. 20, 1926, in Bellingham to parents Walter and Pearl (Nouwens) Heutink. She attended Mount Baker schools for a time, then went on to graduate from Nooksack Valley High School.

Margaret met Harold Van Soest at the Sumas roller-skating rink. They were married on Jan. 21, 1948. Together they had one son, Ron. Margaret loved her family.

Margaret worked for Bakkers Grocery store in Everson. She had a long career as store house clerk at Puget Sound Pulp and Paper Mill in Bellingham, retiring early in the 1990s after 45 years.

Margaret was a lifelong member of First Reformed Church of Lynden, attending both Sunday services. She enjoyed bowling, and playing Bingo and cards with the ladies of the church. She was a very generous and faithful church volunteer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harold and Wally, sister Johanna Peel, and daughter-in-law Nyla Smith.

Margaret is survived by son Ron (Laura) Van Soest; grandchildren Jamie (Larissa) Van Soest, Krista (Josh) O’Bryne and Brandon Van Soest; six great-grandchildren, two stepdaughters, six stepgrandchildren; and nieces, nephews and friends.

In memory of Margaret, visitation will be at Gillies Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in First Reformed Church, 610 Grover St., Lynden.

Memorials are suggested to First Reformed Church, Lynden; and Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.