Marguerite Geleynse

Marguerite Jean Geleynse, of Lynden, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours on June 11, 2019.

“Margy,” the eldest of three children, was born June 28, 1925, to Egbert “Bert” and Augusta (Dykstra) Matter in Lynden. After graduating from Lynden High School in 1943, she worked at the Star Market, Lynden Department Store and the Five and Dime in Lynden. In December 1944 Margy married the love of her life, John Geleynse Sr. After John’s military service the couple moved back to Lynden and operated a small dairy farm in addition to growing several acres of vegetables. After their children were in school, she sold Avon products and made sure she was home when they arrived home from school. She was a wonderful homemaker and a much-loved mother to her four children. She also helped John in operating their lawn mower and chain saw shop, Eastside Mower.

A woman of strong Christian faith, Margy was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church and participated in church activities such as Ladies Aid and singing in the nonet group. She loved the Lord and looked forward to meeting Him face to face.

Margy leaves behind her four children, John (Kathy) Geleynse, Carol (Bill) Tjoelker, Linda (Leo) Beld and Lori (Bill) Davis, all of Lynden; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Margy was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2010; her parents; her brother Augie Matter, her sister Bonnie Matter Vrieling; son-in-law Tom Bajema; and three great-grandsons.

A special thanks is extended to Margy’s caregivers and Whatcom Hospice for their wonderful and loving care of mom during her illness.

A memorial service was conducted on June 18 at Second Christian Reformed Church of Lynden. Interment was at Monumenta Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Carberry officiating.

Memorials in Margy’s name are suggested to your favorite charity or Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2800 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225.

