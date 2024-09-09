Maria Elena Garcia Campos, 68, of Lynden, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2024, at PeaceHealth Whatcom Hospice House.

Born on July 10, 1956, in Salvatierra, Guanajuato, Mexico, Maria was the beloved daughter of Jacobo and Cecilia Campos.

Maria graduated from high school in Salvatierra and went on to earn a certification in cosmetology.

Maria dedicated her life to caring for her family and her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, Max Garcia; her children, Beverly Castro, Jonathan Castro, and Angela Garcia; and her grandchildren, Jorge Puentes-Castro and Yael Lopez-Garcia. Maria was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Angela Campos Ruiz.

Maria was known for her kindness, her loving and happy spirit and her passion for caring for others. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who touched the lives of everyone she met.

Maria’s funeral mass was held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lynden, with burial followed at Lynden Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at PeaceHealth Whatcom Hospice House for their compassionate care.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.