Marie Tjoelker, age 93, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday evening, Nov. 29, 2024, at Lynden Manor with Hospice Care.

Marie was born March 12, 1931 in Zevenhuizen, Holland to parents Nicolaas and Cornelia (Vander Horst) Honcoop. She was number six of 10 children.

Marie was 18 years old when she immigrated with her family to the United States in February 1950, on the Queen Mary.

She then traveled by train with her family to Lynden where their uncle, who was the sponsor lived.

Her two oldest brothers had come over two years earlier and bought a farm for the family to live in.

Marie met Henry at a young people’s church gathering in Lynden and they were married on March 6, 1953. Together, they celebrated 65 years of marriage, raising a family in the Sumas/Everson/Lynden area.

Growing up there are many cherished memories of summer camping trips, helping out with the chores on the farm and the many family gatherings for joyous occasions — new babies, birthdays, graduations, weddings and holidays.

Marie loved to do jigsaw puzzles. She was always crocheting or knitting socks for the soldiers, Afghans, scarves and mittens, sweaters and baby blankets. Marie also loved to read, especially her Dutch books. Many Saturday nights were spent playing Hand & Foot and 3-15 card games with her family. She played Bocci Ball well into her 80s, on the Lynden team, winning the championship trophy a couple of years.

Marie’s grandkids loved her homemade buns, French toast and grilled cheese sandwiches. Marie was well known for her famous potato salad and the split pea soup she made every month working part time at the Everson Sale Barn.

Marie loved having everyone stop by for coffee anytime of the week. She always had something baked in preparation for such a thing. There was rarely a Sunday that family didn’t stop by for the Sunday afternoon coffee time.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 65 years, Henry Tjoelker, brothers Joe, Len, Maurice, Jim, Nick and Bill, and sisters Nelly, Toni and Louisa. She outlived all of her siblings.

Marie is survived by her children Cora (Brian) McMurry of Olympia, Jim (Merri Lynn) of Everson, Ernie (Kimberley) of Ferndale, David (Kim) of Everson, Evelyn of Lynden, and Steve (Kristine) of Everson; 15 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. Also, sisters-in-law, Roberta (Nick) Honcoop, Wanda (Maurice) Thomsen, Janie (Tjoelker) Martinson, and brothers-in-law Ken (Louisa) Haveman and Bill Tjoelker.

All are welcome for visitation at Gillies Funeral Home at noon Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, followed by the graveside service at 1 p.m. in Monumenta Cemetery. On the same day there will be a 2 p.m. memorial service at Grace Covenant Church on Loomis Trail Road.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Marie with memorial donations to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, or Lynden Christian Schools.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.