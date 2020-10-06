Longtime Lynden resident and gardener Marie Van Andel passed on to glory Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Marie was an avid gardener, living at the corner of 17th and D streets, raising and selling dahlias for over 60 years. She was the horticulture superintendent for the Northwest Washington Fair for many years and her gardens were featured several times in the Bellingham Herald and Lynden Tribune.

Marie was born Jan. 24, 1924, in Lynden to William and Adriana (Blokland) Ooms. She was the youngest of five children. Marie attended Ebenezer Christian School, then graduated from Lynden High School.

Marie married Gerrit Van Andel on Dec. 25, 1943, in San Diego, California. Together they had four daughters. Marie enjoyed attending an annual Bible camp at Warm Beach with her family. Marie and Gerrit were blessed with 76 years of marriage.

Marie was a woman of faith and prayer. She loved the Lord and was comfortable sharing her faith. In retirement Marie and Gerrit volunteered with Christian service organizations all over the United States.

Marie is survived by her husband, Gerrit; daughters Linda Gilmore (Dale), Connie Hockema (LeRoy), Jan Butler (Dean), Judy Weiford (Mike); 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bert Ooms and Adrian Ooms, and sisters Bessie Noordeloos and Lizzie Kuiper.

There will be a private family graveside service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Lynden Christian Schools.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Marie was very outgoing, making friends with everyone she met. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. The master gardener is now gardening with the Master.