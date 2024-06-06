Marilyn Mae Timmer, age 79, of Ferndale went to be with her Heavenly Father at her home on June 20th after living with ALS the past 3.5 years with a warrior spirit. She was born Feb. 11, 1945 in Bellingham.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 at Enterprise Cemetery 7041 Vista Drive, Ferndale followed by a 1 p.m. celebration of life held at Calvary Chapel Northwest, 6015 Guide Meridian Road, Bellingham.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn’s honor can be made to the Light House Mission Ministry at TheLighthouseMission.org.

Please share your thoughts and memories online at the Sig’s Funeral & Cremation Services website.