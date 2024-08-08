Marjorie and Bill Bezona

High school sweethearts Marjorie Westerlund Bezona and Bill Bezona’s lives will be celebrated Sept. 27 in their hometown of Ferndale.

Bill and Marge married young and immediately set about building a family with six children: Deboarh Bezona (Mukilteo), Pamela Bezona (Bothell), Jon Bezona (Mountain Home, AS), Rebecca Hoekema (Birch Bay), Mary Jane (Kodiak, AK) and David Bezona (Oro Valley, AZ).

After raising the big kids in Ferndale, Bill and Marge moved to Fairbanks, Alaska where Bill worked on the pipeline and Marge started a new career as a florist. Bill promised Marge that if they moved to Alaska they could retire in Hawaii which they did in 1994.

The Bezona family continued to grow with nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandkids.

A private ceremony will be held at Green Acres where Marge and Bill will be interned with other family members that went before.

Bill passed in March 2017 and Marge November 2023.

Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of life at the Christian Alliance Church formally known as Bakerview Baptist Church, 6100 Church Road, on Friday, Sept. 25 from 2-4 p.m.