Marjorie Doris Clark, 66 years old, of Lynden, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 29, 2024.

The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Bellingham Bible Chapel, 4160 Northwest Avenue.

Marjorie was born in Victoria, B.C. on May 15, 1958 and was adopted at birth to the loving family of Dan and Julia Clark. She graduated from Meridian Senior High School in 1976. Marjorie was married to Jeffrey D. Ewing on Oct. 15, 1983; they were married almost 20 years. Even after divorce, they continued to raise their four boys with mutual love and respect.

Marjorie worked various jobs over the years, but the one she is most known for is as a master gardener via the garden department at Home Depot. The lives she touched with her presence there are too many to count.

She enjoyed the simple things in life: bird watching (wherever that brought her); painting with watercolors; a quality cup of coffee in the morning.

Marjorie was also actively involved with the believers at Bellingham Bible Chapel for the last 15 years. Her enduring faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was an example and encouragement to all her chapel family.

Marjorie is survived by four sons: Jeremy Ewing, Curtis (and wife Missina) Ewing, Caleb Ewing and Jamin Ewing. Grandchildren: Sienna Palma, Baker Freeman, Riley Ewing and Trinity Devata Villa-Ewing. Great-grandchildren: Asher Klimp, Mila Klimp, Addeline Klimp. Siblings: Russel Clark and Ronnie Clark, and other relatives spread across British Columbia and around the U.S.

Marjorie is preceded in death by husband Jeff Ewing on March 25, 2018; siblings Stephanie Margaret McNab, Jody Baysarowich, Ken Clark.

The family of Marjorie Clark wishes to thank the Bellingham Bible Chapel for always being that extra bit of family that she needed.