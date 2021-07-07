Mark Edward Vander Yacht

Mark Vander Yacht, age 55, passed away on June 7, 2021.

Mark was born to Donald and Anita (Jensen) Vander Yacht in Bellingham, WA on Feb. 15, 1966.

He grew up on the family farm and attended Mt. Baker schools and took some college courses. Mark worked in construction, and was also a quality control Cargo inspector, but he was the happiest while on the tractor when farming.

Mark was a kind soul with a rebel spirit and a great sense of humor. He loved hunting, fishing, playing sports, farming, animals, spending time with his grandkids, and his dog and cat, Turbo and Krash.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Donald Vander Yacht; brother Dean; and grandparents, Al and Clara Vander Yacht and Jens and Myrt Jensen.

Mark is survived by his mom, Anita Vander Yacht; brother Terry (Darla); sister Cyndi; his partner Lisa McCardell; daughters Carrie, Meagan, and Lindy; grandkids Blake, Alyza, Dekotah; niece Serena; and nephew Brian.

A memorial service for Mark will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at Moles Greenacres (5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale) immediately followed by a gathering at the Northern Meadows Activity Center (3993 Gentlebrook Lane, Bellingham).

Please share your memories of Mark at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.