Mark Helt passed away on April 22, 2019. He was born on Feb. 2, 1945, in Colville, Washington, the middle child and only son to Esther Helt.

As a child, he spent a lot of time on his grandparents’ (Vic and Martha Helt) farm in Addy, Washington. He worked at an early age to help support the family, starting with a job working for Frank Thomas delivering Holsum Bread. He also worked for his step-dad, Cliff Cox, delivering Pepsi in Stevens County and the surrounding area, and for Washington Water Power.

Mark was a star football player in Colville, earning a scholarship to play for the Eastern Washington University Savages (now Eagles). He met his wife, LaVonne (Dolly), at Eastern, where they both earned their teaching degrees. Mark and Dolly married on May 14, 1966, and had three children, Patrick, Shaun and Heather. Mark initially taught math and current events at Medical Lake High School, where he also coached baseball, football and tennis, as well as teaching driver’s education. Mark subsequently earned a master’s degree from Whitworth College and was hired as vice principal at Lynden High School. He later became principal at Lynden Middle School and finished his career as principal at Lynden’s Isom Intermediate School, which he helped design. He retired in 2000, and continued to enjoy leisure activities such as crabbing, hunting, woodworking, community service and spending time with family, including at a family lake cabin outside Colville.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dolly, of Vancouver, Washington; son Patrick (Wendy), also of Vancouver, son Shaun (Debra) of Washington, Utah, and daughter Heather (Bryon) of Limerick, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Krista, Colin, Riley, Brynn, Trevor, Cameron and Preston; sister Adena Enright of Colville and sister Darlene Maxwell (John) of Tumwater.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Esther and Cliff Cox; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Zeta (Mike) and Harold Dodge; and his brother-in-law, Denny Enright.

A private, family gravesite service will be held in Colville in early summer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association through the Washington Chapter (https://www.alz.org/alzwa and click on Donate).