Marlys “Bunk” Dekubber passed peacefully on Nov. 7, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. after years of health issues. No matter how much pain her body bestowed on her, she always had a contagious smile and more intrinsic motivation and will to live than anyone.

Marlys brought a smile to everyone she met and although she suffered on a daily basis, no one had a more beautiful smile and positive attitude. Her only regret over the years, was the fact that her sister Glenda Debondt, refused to see her, deal with her, or offer to help. This made Marlys sad, but did not impede her will to live. Told Marlys that we never know how people react when faced with terrible circumstances and I hope this situation will change the way she processes moving forward.

Please email me at [email protected] as I am working on a celebration of life website. You can also text me at 623-640-4238.

Hope all is well with everyone who was fortunate enough to meet my greatest friend, life mentor, and most stellar partner anyone could dream of.

Until our paths cross again, I will always love you Marlys. You brought me 35 years of unconditional love and happiness. The amazing, beautiful and exciting memories will always be etched in my brain. Was so fortunate we met over strawberries flambe. If I hear from some of you, fantastic.

If not, wish you the best and please always remember how Marly touched your life. Take care and be well.