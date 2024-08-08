Marry Bosscher, age 88, of Sumas, passed away Aug. 8, 2024, at Whatcom Hospice House. She was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Gronigan, Holland. She married Bernie Bosscher in New Westminster, B.C. on June 22, 1956.

Marry is survived by her son Ed and Tracy Bosscher of Sumas, two daughters Rita and Case Biesbroek of Langley, B.C. and Lucy and Joe Witman of Bellingham, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The graveside service will be at Sumas cemetery at 10 a.m. Aug. 14, 2024. A memorial service to follow at the Sumas Christian Reformed Church at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.