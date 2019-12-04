Marta Veldman

Beloved by everyone who met her, Marta Lena Veldman and infant boy Mason John went home to be with their Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Marta was 21 weeks pregnant with Mason John when they passed.

Marta is remembered for her beautiful soul and her compassion for everyone she met. She always focused on others, uplifting and encouraging them in any way she could. She was funny and easy to talk to.

Marta was born on Sept. 26, 1987, in Seattle. Her parents are John and Jacquee (Long) Larsen. She graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 2006.

On Dec. 16, 2011, Marta married Jeff Veldman. They had a 3-year-old daughter, Joelle. Marta was an amazing wife to Jeff, and her greatest joy in life was being a mom to Joelle.

Marta worked for Woods Coffee and Wiser’s Furniture. She was a part of the Lynden MOPS group.

Marta was preceded in death by grandpa John Larsen, grandparents Pete and Clara Long, and father-in-law Pete Veldman.

Marta will be greatly missed by her husband Jeff, daughter Joelle, parents John and Jacquee Larsen, sisters Katrina (Chris) Groen and Anna Larsen, brother Peter (Lauren) Larsen, two nephews, grandmother Carol Larsen, mother-in-law Coby Veldman, brothers-in-law John Veldman and Jason Veldman, sister-in-law Lauri Ann (Herman) Venhuizen, and numerous other family members, friends, and co-workers.

Marta’s memorial service was at Sonlight Christian Reformed Church of Lynden on Saturday, Nov. 30. A family interment preceded.

Memorials are suggested to Kidstown International at Kidstown.org.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.