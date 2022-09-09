Marvette Gwinner 

Marvette Tanya Gwinner, 74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 13, surrounded by family.

Marvette was born on Oct. 17, 1947, in Bellingham to Marvin and Margaret Nelson. She was raised in Bellingham and graduated from Bellingham High School in 1965.

Marvette later attended Western Washington University. Marvette married the love of her life on Oct. 7, 1977.

Marvette enjoyed her time going to church, knitting, spending time at Waldron Island, and spending time with family.

Marvette worked for the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department for 31 years as their accountant. She retired in 2011.

Marvette is preceded in death by her father and mother Marvin and Margaret Nelson, and her sister Marcia Robinson.

Marvette is survived by her husband Duane, daughters Joliene (Greg) Egger, Melissa (Mike) Warhola, son Tom (Shannon) Gwinner, her five grandchildren Megan, Cassidy, Trevin, Kylee, Jordyn, and great-granddaughter Aleeah, sister Margo (Paul) Wwalkter, brother Marv (Adrienne) Nelson, her loving cat Kitty, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Marvette will be greatly missed and never forgotten by her family and friends.

Service will be held at New Life Fellowship, 810 E. Pole Road, Lynden, on Thursday Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

Family graveside to follow at 2 p.m., Greenacres Memorial Park, 5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale.