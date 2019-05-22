Mary Anne Biemold, age 63, of Lynden, died peacefully on May 15, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Mary Anne was born to Sam and Sylvia Sybesma in Burlington, Washington, on Dec. 4, 1955. She spent most of her childhood in Southern California before moving back to Washington where she lived with her family in Lynden since 1981.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and loved camping with her family.

Mary Anne was a graduate of Valley Christian High School in Cerritos, California. She was a member of Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church in Bellflower, California, and then Sonlight Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. She loved her Lord and Savior and was waiting with anticipation to meet him in her last days.

Mary Anne is survived by her loving husband of almost 45 years, Harry. They took many trips with family to Edmonton, Alberta, Southern California and Palm Desert, and loved spending time together. They were married July 13, 1973 and she always said that he was her very best friend. Mary Anne is also survived by her children, Harold (Renee) Biemold, Jennifer (Kris) Parker and Megan (Levi) Mather, all of Lynden; and grandchildren that she so loved, Lacey and Haley Biemold, Kacie, Addisyn and Caden Mather, and Harrison Parker; her brother Allan (Nona) Sybesma of Chino, California, and sister Cathrine Sybesma of Custer; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her younger brother James Sybesma.

Mary Anne’s many friends and family were invited to her Celebration of Life open house reception on Saturday, May 18, at Gillies Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.