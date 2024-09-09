Mary Helene Strom, age 85, passed away at the family home in Lynden on Aug. 31, 2024, after a short battle with liver cancer.

Mary was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Aberdeen, WA to Waino and Hannah Rahkonen. She had one brother, Fred Rahkonen (deceased). Mary graduated from Weatherwax High School, then attended Grays Harbor Community College. There she met the love of her life, Eddie Strom. After a yearlong engagement, Mary and Eddie were married in Aberdeen on March 21, 1959.

In 1961, Mary and Eddie moved to Sedro Woolley. While in Woolley, they formed lifelong friendships, still treasured today. In 1968, they moved to Lynden where they raised their two daughters.

Mary was a bookkeeper for 30 years for a single business that had many names: Albers, Manna Pro, Carnation Store, and Portal Way Farm & Garden. She loved her job and especially the customers she worked with.

In 1983, Mary went into a business partnership and opened a candy store in Lynden called The Sweet Touch. This was followed by a second location in 1987 called Lil’ Dutch Fudgery. For 17 years, Mary enjoyed providing sweets and treats for her customers.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Eddie, daughters, Debbie (Lonnie) Honcoop and Wendy (Rick, deceased January 2024) Epler; grandchildren, Lance (Jessica) Honcoop, Loren (Teresa) Honcoop, Dustin Epler, and Chelsey Epler (Christopher Casey); great-grandchildren, Colby, Brielle and Corson Honcoop, Madelyn and Myles Honcoop, Jamison Epler, and Gannicus and Khaleesi Casey; and so many friends whom she loved and cherished.

Mary loved her life, her family and her friends. To her last breaths she expressed gratitude for the happy place her life had been.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, 11 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery, Lynden, followed by a celebration reception, noon, at North County Christ the King Church, Lynden.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Mary with memorial donations to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.