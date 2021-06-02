Mary Saunders

Mary [Mazurak] Saunders, age 86, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 16, while at the Whatcom Hospice House.

She was born Jan. 3, 1935, in High Prairie, Alberta, Canada. She married John E. Saunders on Oct. 14, 1967; they never had any children. Mary was widowed when she moved to the States in 1988. She became a U.S. citizen in 2007. Mary enjoyed gardening, traveling, attending church and visiting with friends. She had worked as a door greeter at the Bellingham Wal-Mart at her time of retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her two older brothers. We will miss the glow from Mary’s smile, her laughter and the hugs that she gave to others.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in Ferndale First Baptist Church, 5759 Vista Drive, to say good-bye.

Mary requested that her ashes be scattered, which will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, in the Stillwaters Botanical Cremation Garden of Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory, 5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale.