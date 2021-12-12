Mary Swendt

Mary Rhea Swendt, age 87, was born in Van Buren, Missouri, Sept. 13, 1934 and was called home Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

Mary moved to Lynden when she was in the eighth grade. She went to beauty school in Bellingham, and she had a beauty shop in her home where she made life long friends.

Mary was an avid bowler and she was in a woman’s Bible study, where they were faithful to pray for and love her to the end.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Lloyd. She is survived by her children; Phil (Kim) Swendt, Joene (Tom) Thon, and Annette (Duane) Huisingh.

Mary’s grandchildren include Mary and Mitchell Swendt, Jacob (Marina) Thon, Jessica (Tom) Talarico, Nichole, Amy Huisingh and Kirsten (Paul) Huffman.

Great grandchildren, Cooper, Lillie, Ellie, Kaylie, Jagger, Gavin, Logan and Evelyn. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and she will be dearly missed.

Mary has asked us to enjoy each day as it is given. God is an all forgiving and generous one. She is not gone, just gone on ahead.

Special thanks to Whatcom Hospice House and Cascade Ambulance Service for their special care.

No services are planned at this time and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice House.

Please share your thoughts and memories online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.