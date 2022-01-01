Mask mandate lift discussed during Ferndale School Board meeting 

By Leora Watson  [email protected]  FERNDALE — How the Ferndale School District will approach the statewide mask requirement lift for indoor establishments on March 12, was discussed during the Feb. 22 Ferndale School District Board of Directors meeting. John Fairbairn, executive director of Human Resources and COVID-19 coordinator for Ferndale School District, says that the mask…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now