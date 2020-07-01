Mask mandate

Amid rising virus cases, state orders wearing masks in indoor public places, outside if within 6 feet By Calvin Bratt [email protected] WHATCOM — Facemasks became mandatory attire for people while in public on Friday, June 26. Washington state issued the public health order last week against the backdrop of increasing cases of the COVID-19 virus,…
