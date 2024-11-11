Matthew Ryan Kortus, age 43, of Prague, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday Nov. 12.

Matt was born Sept. 1, 1981 in Bellingham to parents Randy and Jana (Brandt) Kortus of Lynden. Matt grew up on the family dairy farm (Main Stream Dairy) along with siblings Mandy, Melissa, Mark, and Mike, where he learned hard work, honesty and a love of the outdoors. Throughout his years Matt loved tractors and preparing and showing beef and dairy cattle.

Matt’s passion for woodworking, remodeling and all things family brought joy to his life. Matt’s dedicated work ethic carried through in every career position he held. Matt enjoyed all his construction experience including time spent at Wiebe Construction, Matrix, PowerTek, BP, and Grow Rebates.

Matt married the love of his life, Mandi, in St Thomas on March 10 2009, and had his greatest joys in sons Easton (2010) and Kolston (2012). They traveled all over the United States exploring new adventures with family and friends.

Matt loved Jesus and enjoyed reading his bible in the early morning along with his cup of coffee. Matt loved to help anyone who needed a hand. He was always the first to help a neighbor work on a roof, mend a fence, mow a field or just sit and talk about life.

Matt loved working on his lawn and in the garden with his green thumb which he inherited from his mom.

Matt was preceded in death by his loving mother Jana, his sister Mandy, grandpa Tony Kortus, and grandpa Robert Brant

Matt is survived by his wife Mandi, sons Easton and Kolston. Father Randy Kortus, sister Melissa Kortus, brothers Mark (Lindsey) Kortus, Mike (Tess) Kortus, Mother-in-law Jenny (Kim) Hurlbut), father-in-law Ron VanDiest, sister-in-law Tami Van Diest, brother-in-law Rob VanDiest, and sister-in-law Angela (Rich) Strotz and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 586 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Lynden.