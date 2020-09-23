Maureen Jensen

Two years ago, Maureen “Mo” (Gallagher) and Brooks Jensen moved from Anacortes to Lynden along with Mo’s newly widowed identical twin sister, Mary Lou Gallagher Childs. Their birth date was Oct. 1, 1954.

The sisters loved to plan home improvement and landscaping projects together at their home at the corner of Aaron Drive and Cherry Street. This summer, they planted 12 raised bed gardens on their corner lot, then opened it up for neighbors to pick any of the flowers or veggies. It made Mo so happy to see kids and moms walking around looking for something to pick. Mo especially enjoyed shopping at thrift stores, where she would always find something to buy for her “peeps” — her sister, grandkids, etc. Last year, 65-year-old Mo and Mary Lou bought blingy dresses and dressed up as fairy godmothers to hand out Halloween candy!

Mo and Brooks founded a magazine on fine art photography titled Lens-Work just nine months after they married 28 years ago. During the next 27 years, their “baby” grew to be an internationally recognized publication (www.lenswork.com) with subscribers in over 70 countries. Mo loved to sequence the fotos for the magazine, and for their other publications, and to write the bios for the photographers from around the world.

Mo was diagnosed with a very rare Granulosa Cell Tumor ovarian cancer ten years ago. She put up a valiant fight and enjoyed many good times during those years despite often being sick or fatigued from treatments. She credits Dr. Nick Chen at Seattle Integrative Cancer Center in Renton with saving her life after standard chemotherapy became unbearable and she was going to quit.

Mo was a strong believer in Jesus and declared in the hospital, “I am going ‘home’ tonight. It’s going to be glorious!” On the evening of Sept. 15, 2020, Mo’s spirit and soul passed from her suffering body into God’s glory. Husband Brooks and twin sister Mary Lou were at her side when she quietly took her last breath at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. Mo received the most compassionate care possible there.

Mo would have been only 66 years, along with her twin sister, on Oct. 1, but she felt like she had a good long life. She said she never aspired to grow old.

A “green burial” is planned in The Meadow of Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale on Sept. 25 for family members and very close friends. Please visit molesfarewelltributes.com if you would like to leave a message for the family.

Mo absolutely loved Lynden and the people here. She could not have been happier during the last two years of her life. Thank you all for that gift to her and God bless you all!