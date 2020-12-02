Maureen Skillman

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maureen Elizabeth (Harris) Skillman on Nov. 24, 2020.

Maureen was born in Powell River, British Columbia, on Dec. 7, 1937.

She is survived by her husband, Jim, with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage on Nov. 5; son Robert (Mary) Skillman of Sumas, daughter Barbara (Fabio) Bombardir of Powell River, BC; son David (Rhonda) Skillman of Sumas; eight grandchildren and and 13 great-grandchildren. Maureen also leaves sister Kathy (Charlie) Bombardir, brother Larry (Helen) Harris and brother Phil (Kathleen) Harris; numerous nieces and nephews; and Jim’s siblings Dolores Knutzen, Mary (Ralph) Minaker and Tom (Norma) Skillman.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter Therese Skillman, brother Bill Harris and sister-in-law Teresa Skillman.

Maureen was known for her gardens, cake decorating, bowling and lovely quilts.

The family thanks all of the care aides and staff that took care of Maureen the past few years.

“May you rest in peace, Mom, and God be with you! We will miss you and love you forever!”

You are invited to join the family by going to the Gillies Funeral Home Facebook page and watching the graveside service livestreamed at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. The family will come together at Sumas Cemetery. When you watch online, please leave a message of condolences.

Maureen’s funeral services were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.